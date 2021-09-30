Plants, Produce and Painted Pumpkins featured at Earth’s Bounty

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Earth’s Bounty returns to downtown Meridian Saturday and there will be plenty to do at Singing Brakeman Park for the entire family.

They’ll be all the usual plants and vegetables you can buy plus live entertainment and plenty of vendors.

The kids can get the early jump on Halloween by painting pumpkins and Greater Meridian Health Clinic will offer free health screenings and COVID vaccines.

“It’s our next to last market of the year,” said Craig Wilkes, Market Manager for Earth’s Bounty. “It’s going to be a big day. We’ve got a lot of fresh produce and baked goods. We’re going to be painting pumpkins for kids. The MAX is going to be there promoting their Cross Colors event and Rail Fest will be there as well promoting their event in November.”

Earth’s Bounty will run from 8:00 through Noon Saturday at Signing Brakeman Park.

