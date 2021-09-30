Post-COVID Syndrome, condition seen locally

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neurologist Dr. Zaineb Daud with Anderson Regional Medical Center is seeing more and more cases of Post-COVID Syndrome.

This is where symptoms from COVID-19 linger far beyond the typical four weeks or so after infection.

Dr. Daud said she’s seeing patients with symptoms lingering six months after contracting the virus.

The symptoms can be brain fog, fatigue and others such as hypertension.

Daud said most of her patients with this condition have been elderly females who are unvaccinated.

“It doesn’t matter whether you had a mild infection or severe infection. You can get the symptoms, and most of the patients are the ones who were not vaccinated. So, you are seeing it more in those patients than the ones who were vaccinated,” said Dr. Daud.

Treatments for the condition vary depending on the patient and what symptoms they have.

Daud encourages people to talk with their doctor if they feel they have Post-COVID Syndrome.

