Advertisement

Postal Service changes could mean slower mail delivery

Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail...
Most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.(John Dougherty/KTVF)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - People across the country could see the pace of their mail delivery slow as early as Friday.

The United States Postal Service is implementing new service standards.

The changes include cuts to postal office hours and longer delivery times for certain mail.

According to a USPS spokeswoman, most first-class and periodicals will be unaffected, and a single piece of first-class mail traveling locally will continue to be two days.

However, there might be increased transit times for cross-country and other long-distance deliveries.

USPS also confirmed there will be an increase in prices due to the holiday season beginning Oct. 3 and ending Dec. 26.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress trying to stave off partial government shutdown
Nevaeh Allen
GRAPHIC: New details describe moments before Nevaeh Allen’s death
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers)...
Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic
Memphis police are on the scene of a school shooting at Cummings Elementary School where one...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; school on lockdown
Birthday wishes from President Joe Biden is seen placed among photos of Primetta Giacopini, who...
Woman who survived 1918 flu, world war succumbs to COVID-19