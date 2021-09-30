Advertisement

Rain breaks to end the week, but rain will return this weekend

Dry weather is back in time for Football Friday and the start of the weekend.
Dry weather is back in time for Football Friday and the start of the weekend.(WTOK)
By Stephen Bowers
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drier weather is back just in time for Football Friday and the start of the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

Any lingering light rain will end this evening. Expect some partial clearing overnight. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for a stray, light shower. Occasional breaks in the clouds will brighten the afternoon and warm us toward a high of 87 degrees.

Rain Arrives This Weekend

This weekend will start with cloud-filtered sun for Saturday. A cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. That cold front will stall over us, which could mean rain will lingering for at least some of us on Monday.

Looking Ahead

Drier weather will arrive on Tuesday. Gradual clearing will be slow Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but the days will become brighter next week. Temperatures will take a bit of a drop, too, and we’ll once again let Autumn feel like Autumn.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

It's been a rainy month
Above average rain this month with more expected today
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 30th, 2021
Today's Weather - Deitra McKenzie - September 30th, 2021
Weather - September 29, 2021
Weather - September 29, 2021
Another round of heavy storms is likely again on Thursday.
More heavy storms likely Thursday