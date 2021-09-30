Rain breaks to end the week, but rain will return this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Drier weather is back just in time for Football Friday and the start of the weekend.

Our Next 24 Hours

Any lingering light rain will end this evening. Expect some partial clearing overnight. The low temperature will be near 65 degrees. Friday will be mostly cloudy with only a slight chance for a stray, light shower. Occasional breaks in the clouds will brighten the afternoon and warm us toward a high of 87 degrees.

Rain Arrives This Weekend

This weekend will start with cloud-filtered sun for Saturday. A cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. That cold front will stall over us, which could mean rain will lingering for at least some of us on Monday.

Looking Ahead

Drier weather will arrive on Tuesday. Gradual clearing will be slow Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but the days will become brighter next week. Temperatures will take a bit of a drop, too, and we’ll once again let Autumn feel like Autumn.

