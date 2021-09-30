Rep. Brooks, Moore lead Alabama delegation in Congressional Baseball Game

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Republicans and Democrats are taking their fight to the baseball diamond tonight in the annual Congressional Baseball Game. The charity event is taking place for the first time since 2019 after COVID-19 sent the event on a hiatus.

“The Democrats have been on a roll, but their best pitcher has been hired by the White House, so he can’t play this year,” said Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).

Brooks is relishing the opportunity to play in a Congressional Baseball Game without former Rep. Cedric Richmond, a Louisiana Democrat who dominated the event for years before becoming a senior advisor to President Biden.

Brooks is happy to be back on the field after taking a year off because of the pandemic. He says he enjoys taking the rivalry with Democrats off Capitol Hill.

“Both of us want to win and want to win with an intensity like you can’t believe,” said Brooks.

This game is taking place in an extraordinary year, with the backdrop of a pandemic, and months after rioters stormed the Capitol as nearly 140 Republicans voted against the certification of the 2020 general election results, including Brooks and Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL).

“For me it’s to put it aside and make a game of it. A good time to maybe build some friendships,” said Moore.

This is Moore’s first time putting on the Republican uniform for the game, he joined Congress in January just a few days before the Capitol riot. As Moore continues to find his footing on Capitol Hill, he says it is helpful to mingle with his colleagues outside the halls of Congress.

“I’m in the dugout with the likes of (Rep.) Kevin Brady (R-TX), (Minority Whip) Steve Scalise, (R-LA) leadership. And those are relationships I can build with a teammate that I might not be able to build on the Hill necessarily,” said Moore.

Moore and Brooks are two of three Alabama lawmakers competing this year, joining their colleague Rep. Gary Palmer (R-AL).

