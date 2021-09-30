Advertisement

Second inmate who walked off work detail in custody

Bruce Davis, left, and Damion Rose, right, walked off a work detail Sept. 23 in Clarke County. Both were back in custody Sept. 30. (WTOK)(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The second of two inmates who walked off a work detail in Clarke County Sept. 23 is back in custody.

Bruce Davis was spotted Thursday walking along Interstate 59 in Clarke County. Damion Rose was arrested Sept. 27 in Pearl River County.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said both inmates were non-violent offenders, in jail for various drug charges.

