Second inmate who walked off work detail in custody

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The second of two inmates who walked off a work detail in Clarke County Sept. 23 is back in custody.

Bruce Davis was spotted Thursday walking along Interstate 59 in Clarke County. Damion Rose was arrested Sept. 27 in Pearl River County.

Sheriff Todd Kemp said both inmates were non-violent offenders, in jail for various drug charges.

