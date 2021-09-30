Advertisement

Two-year college transfer students recognized as MSU Presidential Partnership Scholars

Decatur’s Alana R. McMullan and Paxton R. Powell, of Meridian, made the grade.
Mississippi State’s newest class of Presidential Partnership Scholars, all transfer students...
Mississippi State’s newest class of Presidential Partnership Scholars, all transfer students from the state’s community colleges, includes, first row from left: Celia Peal of Columbus, Iveyana Smith of Ripley, Mallory Mackenzie of French Camp, Trinity Baynham of Southaven, and Maggie Pettus of Gautier; second row, Katherine Wallace of Brookhaven, Alana McMullan of Decatur, MSU President Mark E. Keenum, and Emily McLaughlin of Tylertown; and third row, John Ready of Monticello, Ethan Spiers of Poplarville, Kyle Spencer of Woodland, and Jacob Dodd of Cleveland. Not pictured are recipients Katie Leigh Norris of Sandy Hook and Paxton Powell of Meridian. (photo by Beth Wynn / © Mississippi State University)(Beth Wynn | Beth Wynn / Mississippi State Un)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University announced its latest Presidential Partnership Scholarship recipients, 14 top transfer students from the state’s community colleges. All juniors and Mississippi residents, the group is recognized with the university’s most prestigious scholarships for two-year college transfers to MSU, with the award covering their full on-campus tuition cost.

To qualify, applicants must be a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. They also must be nominated by their respective Mississippi community college president and then are selected by the MSU Scholarship Committee.

Enrollment in MSU’s Presidential Partnership leadership class also is required and is co-taught by Assistant Dean of Students Catherine “Cat” Walker, also director of the Office of Parent and Family Services; Clay Armstrong, director of the Learning Center; and Paul McKinney, director of the Office of Financial Aid.

This year’s Presidential Partnership Scholars are (by hometown):
BROOKHAVEN – Katherine L. Wallace, mathematics major
CLEVELAND – Jacob B. Dodd, agronomy major
COLUMBUS – Celia Kathryn Peal, food science, nutrition and health promotion major
DECATUR – Alana R. McMullan, human development and family science major
FRENCH CAMP – Mallory C. Mackenzie, social work major
GAUTIER – Maggie Nicole Pettus, computer science major
MERIDIAN – Paxton R. Powell, computer science major
MONTICELLO – John C. Ready, chemical engineering major
POPLARVILLE – Ethan B. Spiers, chemical engineering major
RIPLEY – Iveyana Kiara Smith, psychology major
SANDY HOOK – Katie Leigh Norris, poultry science/pre-veterinary science major
SOUTHAVEN – Trinity M. Baynham, elementary education major
TYLERTOWN – Emily R. McLaughlin, psychology major
WOODLAND – Kyle R. Spencer, communication major

Learn more about MSU scholarship opportunities, click here.

