Two-year college transfer students recognized as MSU Presidential Partnership Scholars

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi State University announced its latest Presidential Partnership Scholarship recipients, 14 top transfer students from the state’s community colleges. All juniors and Mississippi residents, the group is recognized with the university’s most prestigious scholarships for two-year college transfers to MSU, with the award covering their full on-campus tuition cost.

To qualify, applicants must be a member of Phi Theta Kappa, the international honor society for two-year colleges. They also must be nominated by their respective Mississippi community college president and then are selected by the MSU Scholarship Committee.

Enrollment in MSU’s Presidential Partnership leadership class also is required and is co-taught by Assistant Dean of Students Catherine “Cat” Walker, also director of the Office of Parent and Family Services; Clay Armstrong, director of the Learning Center; and Paul McKinney, director of the Office of Financial Aid.

“I am proud to be a graduate of a Mississippi community college. This experience provided a solid foundation for me to continue my education at Mississippi State, where I would go on to earn three degrees. Mississippi’s community colleges and their graduates are the very best in the nation, and it is an honor to welcome these outstanding transfer students to our campus.”

This year’s Presidential Partnership Scholars are (by hometown): BROOKHAVEN – Katherine L. Wallace, mathematics major

CLEVELAND – Jacob B. Dodd, agronomy major

COLUMBUS – Celia Kathryn Peal, food science, nutrition and health promotion major

DECATUR – Alana R. McMullan, human development and family science major

FRENCH CAMP – Mallory C. Mackenzie, social work major

GAUTIER – Maggie Nicole Pettus, computer science major

MERIDIAN – Paxton R. Powell, computer science major

MONTICELLO – John C. Ready, chemical engineering major

POPLARVILLE – Ethan B. Spiers, chemical engineering major

RIPLEY – Iveyana Kiara Smith, psychology major

SANDY HOOK – Katie Leigh Norris, poultry science/pre-veterinary science major

SOUTHAVEN – Trinity M. Baynham, elementary education major

TYLERTOWN – Emily R. McLaughlin, psychology major

WOODLAND – Kyle R. Spencer, communication major

