Advertisement

University of Alabama to use initiative to bridge gap in health disparities in minority communities

The University of Alabama is heading up an initiative to better prepare some communities to...
The University of Alabama is heading up an initiative to better prepare some communities to make it through the pandemic or set up organizations that will allow some who suffered through coronavirus to have better outcomes.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is heading up an initiative to better prepare some communities to make it through the pandemic or set up organizations that will allow some who suffered through coronavirus to have better outcomes.

The University of Alabama will use a $4 million investment from the Equitable Neighborhood Initiative to address rural health inequities. “The primary goal is to equip corporate neighbors, residents and partners, community partners, with the necessary tools and resources they need to address COVID-19 issues as well as be prepared for future challenges,” according to Arturo Menefee, Director of Leadership Development with the UA Center for Economic Development.

University faculty, staff, students and other partners will work in 15 communities around Alabama to better equip people with information to address COVID-19 problems. Menefee said the program will not build clinics or administer medication. The effort hopes to establish a support system and the capacity to deal with challenges in the future that involve health disparities that became more evident as minorities and people in rural Alabama needed additional help getting through the coronavirus pandemic. “We’ll be able to be able to hire a local coordinator and that local coordinator with the knowledge of that community and those key stakeholders. And they can help us in terms of identifying workshops or capacity building within that particular community.”

This is a two-year project. Menefee hopes they can establish a program that’s able to sustain itself for years to come.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Jacob Hyde, 16, was arrested Monday for allegedly killing his mother’s boyfriend.
Community reacts to teen’s arrest for murder
The Mississippi Lottery also has three unclaimed Powerball winning tickets: two for $150,000,...
Powerball reaches $570 million
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Police arrest mother, boyfriend in death of La. toddler

Latest News

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...
Coroner releases name of infant whose body recently was pulled from Cross Lake
An Alabama woman died from injuries she suffered in a collision of two ATVs Sept. 25 in Greene...
1 killed, 2 hurt in crash of ATVs
FILE - This photo shows the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C.
Supreme Court adds 5 cases, including one brought by Ted Cruz
Memphis police are on the scene and report the victim is in critical condition. No other...
LIVE: Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 796K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases