Alabama Senate passes prison infrastructure package, adds amendment

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Senate passed the prison infrastructure package Friday, with one amendment to part of construction bill, HB4.

In all, the Senate passed three bills related to prison construction bills and one reform bill:

  • HB2 would release some inmates under the supervision of the pardon and parole board until the end of their sentence.
  • HB5 allows the state to use $400,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund prison construction.
  • HB6 also deals with funding, allowing the state to borrow up to $785 million through a bond issue and $150 million from the general fund.
  • HB4 deals with prison construction, including renovations and closures.

The Senate added an amendment to HB4 which removes the Hamilton Aged & Infirmed Center from the first list of facilities to close. The bill will head back to the House for final passage.

The package includes the construction of a prison in Elmore County, including enhanced space for medical and mental health care needs. Another prison is proposed in Escambia and a women’s prison. Both Elmore and Escambia would hold at least 4,000 beds.

The plan also includes renovations to other existing facilities and the closure of six others.

Gov. Kay Ivey expressed her appreciation for the package’s passage.

The House passed the package on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

