Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Reports released Friday by the Mississippi Department of Human Services show the agency had nearly $28 million in unallowed expenses paid for with TANF funds and another $40.6 million in questionable expenses that still have not been accounted for.

Friday, the department released the first two parts of a three-part audit that looked into the agency’s TANF transactions that occurred between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2019.

TANF is Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The program is designed to provide monthly cash assistance and other support services for needy families with children under the age of 18.

The report indicated that $27,874,191 in transactions were not allowed because funds went to programs that did not serve qualifying families exclusively, the transactions did not comply with TANF spending rules, or because insufficient documentation was provided on how the funds were spent.

Another $40.6 million in expenses have been deemed questionable because those involved would not cooperate with auditors.

Meanwhile, a second report identified $12,424,995 in transactions “with evidence of possible fraud, waste, and/or abuse.”

The audits were conducted by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP, out of Maryland, and cover the time that John Davis was the agency’s executive director.

It was commissioned by MDHS and is what agency officials say is “part of their commitment to transparency.” The investigation took about 10 months to complete.

“No real surprises there. It confirms a lot of the numbers that were in the single audit that the state auditor’s office did last year, but clarified a little bit of what some of the actual numbers were in terms of unallowable costs,” said MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson. “We will have a third part of the audit, an internal controls portion... and that is a few days from being actually posted on our website.”

Last year, the Mississippi State Auditor released a report saying that Human Services misspent more than $90 million in funding and that massive sums were funneled to grantees like the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and the Family Resource Center of North Mississippi.

Auditor Shad White said the reports corroborate what his office worked on the last two years. “It shows what we have known for some time: there was a tragic amount of welfare money misspent here,” he said.

The reports come more than a year and a half after six people were arrested in connection with the largest public embezzlement scheme in Mississippi history.

At the time, those arrested had been accused of embezzling more than $4 million in TANF funds.

Those arrested included mother and son Nancy and Zach New, with MCEC, Ann McGrew, a former accountant for MCEC, Davis, former MDHS employee Gregory Smith and former professional wrestler Brett DiBiase.

Nancy and Zach New were eventually indicted on federal charges and are accused of using TANF funds awarded to MCEC to, among other things, invest in Prevacous and PresolMD pain creams.

Several individuals, including those associated with MCEC, refused to cooperate with auditors.

Former MDHS Executive Director John Davis, meanwhile, was pinpointed for being involved in numerous questionable transactions, including some involving his own family members.

Davis’ brother-in-law, Brian Jeff Smith, received $615,000 in TANF and other funds, while Austin Smith, Davis’ nephew, received $496,391 in TANF and other payouts.

Auditors also found that nearly $7.5 million in payments were made that were “indicative of undue influence and favoritism by John Davis.”

Those payments included $168,733 to Nicholas Coughlin, of NCC Ventures LLC, $5,759,382 to groups and individuals associated with the DiBiase family, $250,790 to Adam Such, and $1,309,183 to the Victory Sports Foundation.

Other questioned expenses included $375,750 to Chase Computer Services for the development of a participant tracking program; $200,000 to Soul City Hospitality for a lease agreement that was never used; $127,478 to Southtec Inc., for the installation of network and phone systems; $49,190 to WWISCAA for academic tutoring/career development programs for children; $26,962 to cover costs for an Atlanta football tournament; and $25,000 to Through the Fire Ministries to purchase religious books at the direction of John Davis.

Davis, who was appointed director by former Gov. Phil Bryant, resigned in July 2019.

Anderson said some questions remain, including whether individuals and businesses who received TANF funds from MCEC or FRC would have to repay the money and how much MDHS would be required to refund to the federal government.

“Most of these audit reports, they’re going to be used by federal authorities who will be investigating. They will make the ultimate determination of how much the state has to pay back,” Anderson said. “What is immediately evident in the two reports that were posted today, there is still a $40 million question cost figure for MCEC, because they didn’t cooperate with the forensic audit at all. That number is still being investigated by us and will be investigated by federal authorities as well.”

