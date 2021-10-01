Betty Jean Alawine left us on July 22, 2021, just shy of her 78th birthday, passing away peacefully at home. Oldest daughter of George T. and Anita White Ivy, her and her sister, Faye Carroll, grew up in the Meridian, Marion and Collinsville communities. She married her high school sweetheart, Jimmy Alawine, and together brought four children into this world: Jeannie (who passed away as a baby), Bo, Chris and Shannon.

After a few years in Mobile, AL, Jean and Jimmy took different paths in life and Jean returned home to Meridian with the kids. Working as a single mom, she managed to provide for her brood, despite the obstacles faced by many women in the early 70s, particularly in the conservative South.

Later in life, Jean found her soulmate in Virginia “Ginger” Alawine and, together, they lived, traveled explored, shared too many adventures to list, laughed and, most importantly, loved together until the end of their days in the Zero community, sharing their home and their hearts with everyone, including kitties, birds and butterflies.

Jean is survived by her children, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and who-knows-how-many nephews, nieces, adopted grandkids, friends and pets.

An informal celebration of Jean’s life will be held Saturday, October 16. Please contact Bo at either jean.alawine@gmail.com or (228) 369-9482 for details.

We all greatly miss you, Momma, but will forever cherish the memories and the love you gave us.