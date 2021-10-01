City of Meridian Arrest Report October 1, 2021

Robbery

There were not any robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 10:06 PM on September 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were not any church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were not any stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were not any auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

At 10:35 AM on September 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.