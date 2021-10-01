Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report October 1, 2021

Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDDIE J DAVIS JR19891407 22ND AVE MERIDIAN, MSINTERFERING WITH A POLICE OFFICER
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
LABRESHA N RANDLE19982428 OLD MARION RD APT D32 MERIDIAN, MSASSAULT ON A MINOR
SIMPLE ASSAULT
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 2
DORLISEYA ROBERTS20012012 18TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from September 30, 2021, at 6:00 AM to October 1, 2021, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were not any robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 10:06 PM on September 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 1600 block of Tommy Webb Drive. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were not any church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were not any stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were not any auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
At 10:35 AM on September 30, 2021, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 2000 block of 45th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

