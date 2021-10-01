Death investigation continues, person of interest sought

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of a woman off the 1100 block of Sandflat Rd.

Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in Lauderdale County. (WTOK)

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the incident happened around 8:45 p.m. Thursday. A car crash a short time later into the front of a house in the 600 block of Murphy Rd. is believed to be connected.

Calhoun will have a news conference Friday at 2 p.m. to share more information about the case.

