ECCC beat Wildcats 17-14 in their first home game victory

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The East Central Community College Warriors defeat the Pearl River Wildcats 17-14 and get their first home game win of the season.

East Central had a slow start to the season as they dropped their first three games, but last week’s against Southwest turned the tables for the Warriors. They got their first win, but now needed to win a game at home. Their first game at Bailey Stadium against Jones College did not go their way in a 33-13 loss.

FINAL | A magical night in Decatur as Jared Van Winkle knocks in a 45-yard game-winner with less than 10 seconds on the clock to hand the Warriors a 17-14 victory over PRCC! Your Warriors are now 2-3, 2-1 on the year! #WarriorStrong pic.twitter.com/U3tMpLkli2 — ECCC Athletics (@ECCCAthletics) October 1, 2021

A low scoring affair at Bailey Stadium between the Warriors and Wildcats as both offenses struggled to find their footing. In the first quarter, both East Central and Pearl River threw interceptions, but the Wildcats were able to take advantage and get an early touchdown to put them up 7-0.

The 2nd quarter was all Warriors as the defense snatched another interception and were able to march down the field for a one yard score to tie it up. Going into the 4th quarter, the Warriors ended up leading 14-7 after Llanes Dickerson caught a 25 yard pass from Caleb Parten.

Pearl River tied it right back up in the 4th after a 10 play, 55 yard drive, that was capped off by a Will Young 1 yard touchdown run.

Last week, it came down to special teams and this week it was no different. The Warriors drove all the way down the field in 8 plays and it was enough for Jaren Van Winkle to kick a game winning 45 yard field goal.

A 17-14 victory for the Warriors and they are now 2-3 on the season. They look to keep their win streak going on October 7th against Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.