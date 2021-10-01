Advertisement

EMCC survives on the road against NWCC

No. 6 Lions survive on the road against No. 13 Northwest Community College 30-21.
No. 6 Lions survive on the road against No. 13 Northwest Community College 30-21.(EMCC Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 6th ranked East Mississippi Community College escapes No. 13 Northwest Mississippi in close road win.

The game starts out with a quick Zias Perryman touchdown and then the endzone starts to rain with Lions.

EMCC score 27 unanswered points to start off the first half strong.

The second half NWCC comes out strong.

Scoring three touchdowns back to back they start a comeback drive. They would trail to the Lions 27-21.

Kicker, Peyton Rodgers would kick a 34-yard field goal to advance the Lions lead and they would leave Senatobia alive. Lions beat the Rangers 30-21.

EMCC improves to 3-0 in MACCC North Division play and 5-0 on the season.

Zias Perryman finishes the night with 20 rushes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Jamari Jones finished the night with 328 yards and 2 touchdowns.

EMCC will head home for their next two games including next week when they host Northeast Mississippi Saturday, October, 9 in their homecoming game.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Bolt cutters, tobacco, cigarettes, marijuana and cell phones were confiscated after three...
4 arrested in Kemper Co. contraband case
Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Wendy's Giant of the Week - Week 5 - Resurrection Catholic's Daniel Pickens
Wendy's Giant of the Week - Week 5 - Resurrection Catholic's Daniel Pickens
ECCC beat Wildcats 17-14 in their first home game victory
Braves win their 4th straight NL East Title
Braves sweep Phillies, win 4th straight NL East title
Warriors finished with 124 yards rushing to aid in their 17-14 victory at home
ECCC beat Wildcats 17-14 in their first home game victory