EMCC survives on the road against NWCC

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WTOK) - No. 6th ranked East Mississippi Community College escapes No. 13 Northwest Mississippi in close road win.

The game starts out with a quick Zias Perryman touchdown and then the endzone starts to rain with Lions.

EMCC score 27 unanswered points to start off the first half strong.

The second half NWCC comes out strong.

Scoring three touchdowns back to back they start a comeback drive. They would trail to the Lions 27-21.

Kicker, Peyton Rodgers would kick a 34-yard field goal to advance the Lions lead and they would leave Senatobia alive. Lions beat the Rangers 30-21.

EMCC improves to 3-0 in MACCC North Division play and 5-0 on the season.

Zias Perryman finishes the night with 20 rushes for 133 yards and a touchdown. Jamari Jones finished the night with 328 yards and 2 touchdowns.

EMCC will head home for their next two games including next week when they host Northeast Mississippi Saturday, October, 9 in their homecoming game.

