Advertisement

Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 1, 2021

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody

Latest News

Lauderdale County death investigation continues
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought
Seeing spike in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and meth.
Feds announce arrests in Ala., other states in fentanyl investigation
Warrior Police Officer shot
Warrior police officer shot, in stable condition
Daily Docket 3
City of Meridian Arrest Report September 30, 2021