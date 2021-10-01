Advertisement

Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress

Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in Lauderdale County.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A woman was stabbed and died from her injuries Thursday evening, and a search is under way for a person of interest.

The stabbing happened just before 8:45 PM on the 1100 block of Sand Flat Road off of Highway 19 in Southeast Lauderdale County. Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says the person of interest is 28-year-old Montrell D. Taylor.

The events leading up to the altercation are not known. Calhoun says it may have been a domestic dispute.

This is a developing situation. We will have more information as it is available.

