Meridian Community College hosts Breast Cancer Awareness proclamation reading

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The MCC chapter of Phi Theta Kappa held had a proclamation reading as the kickoff to other events soon to come this October as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Everyone in attendance wore their pink in support of the month and big refreshments were served.

The event was capped off by mayor Jimmie Smith reading a proclamation of October as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

The proclamtion reading is just the beginning for MCC, in the coming weeks the college will be the host of a 5k race, Street sturt on Saturday, October 23rd.

The 5k hasbeen held for several years in Downtown Meridian but this year Phi Theta Kappa and Queen City Race for Life have come together for a bigger vision as both women at the helm of the event have been touched by women in their families battling against breast cancer.

All proceeds from the events will go to Anderson Cancer Patient Benevolence Fund which helps local cancer patients with special needs not paid by insurance.

The 5k race was started by Cindy Kane Schrock as a tribute to her sister Judie Bounds Rutledge who passed several years ago from breast cancer.

I started my portion, the Queen City Race in honor of my sister which now has lost her life to breast cancer 8 years ago so it is very special to me to do this event every year.

Anyone wanting to participate in 5k race and Street Strut they can email Phyllis Holladay at phollada@meridiancc.edu or contact her by phone at (601)-553-3439.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.