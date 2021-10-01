Advertisement

Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school

By WTOK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Antionette Evans, the mother of the 6-year-old boy shot at Newton Elementary School Thursday afternoon, is grateful her son is alive tonight.

However, Evans said she’s shocked and wondering how this could’ve even happened.

“I’m sad that it’s happened to him, that I couldn’t protect my child. I’m mad about it, you know, how it happened. It’s just a lot going on. He’s going to be in a wheelchair for a while. He has to have physical therapy. We’re going to have to have a lot of help with him and stuff because it’s going to be a while before he can start back walking again.”

Evans told Newscenter 11 the bullet went through his lower right back and came out his right buttocks area where he’s now left with a fractured femur.

Evans said he will need at least two surgeries with the first one on Friday morning.

