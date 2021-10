Funeral service for Rusty Tolbert will be Tuesday, October 5, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Rev. Davey Wilkinson officiating. Burial will be at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery Tuesday at 12:15 p.m. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Rusty Tolbert, age 66 of Bailey, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Anderson Regional Medical Center.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years Jodi Tolbert; children, Kodi Tolbert Ellis (Jay), Jessica Simpson (Phillip), and Tammy Stone (Daniel Switzer); grandchildren, Savannah Leigh Dearman, Lily Kate Simpson, Emma Brooke Stone, Landon Tatem, Madi Rose Simpson, Talan Tatem, Eli Simpson, Luke Simpson, and Halli Ellis; sisters, Bobbye Swearingen, Sue Branning, and step-brother, Lindy Hudson; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and musical family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie Tolbert and Francis Johnson; brothers, Ricky Tolbert and Butch Tolbert.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Simpson, Daniel Switzer, Ronnie Barnes, Chris Branning, Justin Nowell, and Colby Clearman.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons.

The family will receive friends Monday, October 4, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

