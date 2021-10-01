Mrs. Glenda Darnell Durden

Funeral services celebrating the life of Glenda Darnell Durden will begin at 11:30 a.m. Friday, October 8, 2021 at Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. John Temple and Dr. Brian Rushing officiating. Michael Gibson will provide service music. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Durden, 80, of Meridian, passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Glenda was a Christian first and foremost. She loved her Lord, her family, and her church. She was a gifted musician serving as music director of Sweet Home First Baptist Church in Oregon for many years. She also touched many lives through her musical abilities of Clarinet and Piano. She loved playing for worship services and for her family and friends. Mrs. Glenda was a Band Sales Representative with Mississippi Music where she retired after over 30 years. She was a member of the sanctuary choir of Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church, and also served as a Sunday School Teacher among many other roles. To know Glenda Durden, was to love her, she never met a stranger and always made sure they knew they were loved. She was a devoted, and strong, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Glenda is survived by her daughters, Linda Belue (Ron), Donna Black (Tim), and Leigh Hill (Tim). Grandchildren Jennifer Garcia (Ronnie), Evie Williams (Gregg), Adrienne Hill, Donald Cargill, and Brooklyn Hill; her great-granddaughter, Raelee Cargill. Sisters, Nancy Wyatt (David), and Jane Benford, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Durden is preceded in death by her parents William “Bo” and Miriam Darnell.

The Durden family requests memorials be made as donations to the Poplar Springs Drive Baptist Church Music Ministry in lieu of flowers.

The Durden family will receive guests from 10:30 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. prior to funeral rites at the church.

