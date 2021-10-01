Ms. Kay Chaney
Kay Chaney
Services for Ms. Kay Chaney will be held 3:30 pm, Sunday, October 03, 2021 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery in Little Rock. Rev. Andrew Black and Rev. Hal Bates will officiate.
Visitation will be held 2 pm until service time, Sunday, at Hopewell Baptist Church.
Ms. Chaney, 84, of Little Rock, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.
Ms. Chaney was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and loved spending time with her Church family. She also enjoyed going to ballgames and socializing with friends. She will be remembered as a Godly, loving mother and grandmother.
Survivors:
2 Daughters:
Linda White (Doyle) of Little Rock
Brenda Jackson of Little Rock
4 Grandchildren: Jonathan White (Babs), Dana Brewer (Eric), Stacy Shields (Jeremy), Holly Letkiewicz (Jason)
7 Great Grandchildren: Tyler White, Lexie Smith, Brooklee Smith, Jackson Letkiewicz, Jacee Letkiewicz, Kamryn Shields, and Katie Shields
One Brother: Robert Hughes of Bailey
Ms. Chaney is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Ms. Chaney was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Will Hughes, three sisters and five brothers.
Pallbearers: Tyler White, Michael Holyfield, Jackson Letkiewicz, Bob Lewis, Nathan Williams, Josh Sheehan and Jeremy Shields
Honorary Pallbearer: Jason Letkiewicz
Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of arrangements.
Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601. 774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com