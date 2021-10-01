Services for Ms. Kay Chaney will be held 3:30 pm, Sunday, October 03, 2021 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery in Little Rock. Rev. Andrew Black and Rev. Hal Bates will officiate.

Visitation will be held 2 pm until service time, Sunday, at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Ms. Chaney, 84, of Little Rock, died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

Ms. Chaney was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church and loved spending time with her Church family. She also enjoyed going to ballgames and socializing with friends. She will be remembered as a Godly, loving mother and grandmother.

Survivors:

2 Daughters:

Linda White (Doyle) of Little Rock

Brenda Jackson of Little Rock

4 Grandchildren: Jonathan White (Babs), Dana Brewer (Eric), Stacy Shields (Jeremy), Holly Letkiewicz (Jason)

7 Great Grandchildren: Tyler White, Lexie Smith, Brooklee Smith, Jackson Letkiewicz, Jacee Letkiewicz, Kamryn Shields, and Katie Shields

One Brother: Robert Hughes of Bailey

Ms. Chaney is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Ms. Chaney was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Will Hughes, three sisters and five brothers.

Pallbearers: Tyler White, Michael Holyfield, Jackson Letkiewicz, Bob Lewis, Nathan Williams, Josh Sheehan and Jeremy Shields

Honorary Pallbearer: Jason Letkiewicz

Milling Funeral Home of Union in charge of arrangements.

Milling Funeral Home PO Box 119 Union, MS 39365 601. 774.5779 voice 601.774.9501 faxmmagnolia43@yahoo.com

www.millingfuneralhome.net