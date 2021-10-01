Advertisement

Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report

By Adrienne Broaddus
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGMAN, Ariz. (CNN) – Law enforcement officers deal with difficult cases a lot of the time, but one case became more than work to an officer in Arizona.

Lt. Brian Zach with the Kingman Police Department met one of his life’s greatest gifts during a welfare check four years ago. That call changed his life personally, giving him a new role of “dad.”

“She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and dislocated elbow. My heart felt for this little girl who was covered in bruises. She had a very strong spirit about her,” Zach recalled.

Kyla, 2, was a child abuse victim in need of a new home.

“Then the question that changed our lives forever was, ‘Would you actually consider being a placement home?’ And I immediately said ‘yes,’” Zach said.

Now, four years after the initial call, the short-term solution has become permanent.

“They said it would only be a couple of weeks to a month until they could find a placement home for her. We played it week by week, month by month court date by court date not knowing how long we would really have,” Zach said.

Zach’s childhood friend, Detective Heath Mosby was in awe of the officer. He had never heard of any other of the department’s officers doing that.

“When it finally came down to finally adoption, it was awesome,” Mosby said.

Zach is thankful to have Kyla in his life.

“God sent her to me for a reason,” he said. “She’s had a place in my heart since the night I met her.”

Zach says fostering is in his future and Kyla is now soaring.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
Police cars line the street outside Cummings K-8 Optional School following a shooting Thursday,...
Child wounded in Memphis elementary school shooting; suspect in custody
Bruce Davis, left, and Damion Rose, right, walked off a work detail Sept. 23 in Clarke County....
Second inmate who walked off work detail in custody

Latest News

This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
Lauderdale County death investigation continues
Death Investigation Continues
FILE - In this June 14, 2021 file photo, U.S. President Joe Biden, right, speaks with French...
US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub
Mississippi and Tennessee to square off in Supreme Court over groundwater dispute
Mississippi, Tennessee bring water fight to the Supreme Court
A plane involved in a mid-air collision is seen on Friday near Phoenix, Ariz.
Mid-air collision between helicopter and plane kills 2 in Ariz.