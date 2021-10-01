Advertisement

Pine Lake Fellowship benefit sale set for this weekend

Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re looking to score some homemade goods this weekend, you’re in luck.

Saturday is the annual benefit sale and auction for Pine Lake Fellowship Camp. Fresh pancakes and donuts will be on sale for breakfast with gumbo and jambalaya being available for lunch. Starting at 1 p.m, the auction will start where you can bid on anything from quilts, to woodworks, to a helicopter tour of Meridian. All money raised from the auction will go back to the camp.

“The proceeds benefit our summer camp program for kids ages six to seventeen, overnight camps and day camps. Last year we had 213 campers with over half of them being from here in Lauderdale County. The best way for people to support our youth programs is to come support and camp and organizations like us,” said Matt Graybill, Executive Director at Pine Lake.

For more information on Pine Lake Fellowship Camp, please visit their website: https://www.pinelakecamp.com/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A student was injured when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally discharged.
Child shot at Newton Elementary
Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting
The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of Denisha Knight,...
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought

Latest News

This weekend will start drier than this weekend has been, but it will quickly turn around and...
Rain increases this weekend
The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the Lauderdale County Welcome Center,...
Travel advisory: Laud. Co. Welcome Center to temporarily close
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2018, file photo, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh stands before a...
Justice Kavanaugh tests positive for COVID-19, has no symptoms
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization