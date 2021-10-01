Pine Lake Fellowship benefit sale set for this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re looking to score some homemade goods this weekend, you’re in luck.

Saturday is the annual benefit sale and auction for Pine Lake Fellowship Camp. Fresh pancakes and donuts will be on sale for breakfast with gumbo and jambalaya being available for lunch. Starting at 1 p.m, the auction will start where you can bid on anything from quilts, to woodworks, to a helicopter tour of Meridian. All money raised from the auction will go back to the camp.

“The proceeds benefit our summer camp program for kids ages six to seventeen, overnight camps and day camps. Last year we had 213 campers with over half of them being from here in Lauderdale County. The best way for people to support our youth programs is to come support and camp and organizations like us,” said Matt Graybill, Executive Director at Pine Lake.

For more information on Pine Lake Fellowship Camp, please visit their website: https://www.pinelakecamp.com/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.