Rain increases this weekend

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We’re heading into the weekend drier, but drier doesn’t mean completely dry.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry. A couple of stray showers are possible. We’ll cool through the 70s, and we’ll be muggy during our high school football games. We’ll keep it cloudy and mostly dry through the night. The low temperature will be near 67 degrees. Saturday will be mostly cloudy. A few late afternoon and evening showers are possible. The high temperature will be near 85 degrees.

This Weekend

Even with a few showers, Saturday will be the better half of the weekend. Rain becomes likely on Sunday. Your best opportunity to find a dry spell on Sunday will be in the morning, and you may still have to dodge a few showers then.

Looking Ahead

Behind the cold front, an upper level low pressure area will split off from the jet stream. Until the next wave in the jet stream can sweep it out of here, it will hang out in our area. As long as it’s here, it will keep us blanketed with clouds and sprinkled with occasional rain. It should start to move by Thursday or Friday, so the on-and-off rain should start to taper by Thursday afternoon. This cloudy, rainy stretch of days will also be cool with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

