Shoppers looking for hidden treasures at Highway 15 Yard Sale

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
UNION, Miss. (WTOK) -

It’s one of the most unique events in our entire area. The semi-annual Highway 15 yard sale is in full swing, where folks come from near and far in search of anything and everything.

”This is an event that I usually attend twice a year,” said Richard Gatewood, a vendor at the event. “I really enjoy getting to come out here especially sun shinny days like we’ve got today. You get to set up and met a lot of nice people and get rid of a little bit more stuff you need to move.”

It happens only twice a year and folks on a near 100 mile stretch set up their tents from Newton to Maben looking to sale their goods or perhaps find that hidden treasure.

“I guess when I retired, I like hunting stuff,” said Teresa Westbrook, an organizer of the Highway 15 Yard Sale. “You end up with so much stuff that at some point you’ve got to decide whether you’re selling stuff so that’s kind of how it works.”

“It’s an outdoor event,” said Timmy Bozeman, an administrator with the Highway 15 Yard Sale. “It’s where people have went and browsed old barns and old buildings and found one of a kind treasures for people to come out and look. It gives people an atmosphere to get out an socialize--you know--great Southern hospitality.”

Our stop today was in Union, but you want to take your time on the Highway 15 yard sale. There’s also great shopping opportunities in the likes of Newton, Decatur, Noxapater and Louisville and other spots.

“They could come out to a place like this where we have 30, 40 or 50 vendors and most of the time find it at this location or Decatur, or Maben,” said Bozeman. “It’s a great variety of stuff all along the route.

“I have most of my luck with “mantiques” which means things men collect like pocket knives and old tools and just interesting things like that,” said Westbrook.

When you’re doing this, you get two highs, When you know you made a good buy that’s a high,” added Gatewood. “When you know you sold it, that’s a high. A’int everything you get to do that.”

There are between 100 and 150 vendors along the way and the Spring yard sale is expected to draw over 200 vendors. The Highway 15 Yard Sale runs through Sunday and is 96 miles long.

