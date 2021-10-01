Sumter County homeowners frustrated over bridge closure

SUMTER COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Some homeowners in Sumter County have to drive miles out of the way into Mississippi and then back into Alabama just to get home.

The reason? A bridge near Watson Rd. just south of Highway 16, has been closed since July.

The bridge is not structurally sound or safe.

“If I’m not mistaken, we have to go. We’re going an extra 10 to maybe 15 miles out of the way. That’s in and out. It’s really frustrating. It just takes longer to get home. Wherever you go it just takes a long time to get there,” said Sumter County resident, Andrew Raymond.

Folks we talked to said the county hasn’t worked on the bridge at all.

They also can’t get any answers from county commissioners.

“I’m a taxpayer in Alabama. I vote in Alabama, but I have to take a Mississippi road in order to get to my home. I’m tired of complaining and we are just trying to get some help over here,” said Raymond.

They said there are other major problems in the area including potholes and flooding because there’s not a proper drainage system.

Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell said they’ve been waiting on a grant before starting construction on the bridge.

A construction company recently won the $437,000 dollar bid to rebuild the bridge.

“As we proceed forward there will have to be a preconstruction project and we’re happy to say that Glasgow Construction has been awarded and once those documents are executed then we’ll proceed from there, but that preconstruction conference has to take place,” said Sumter County Commissioner Marcus Campbell.

Campbell said the pre-construction plan should be finalized in October. It could be months, however, before work starts at the bridge site.

“We are suffering from a shortage of certain supplies that will be needed for that particular bridge and any other bridge project that we might be doing in the county. So as long as the vendors are able to get the supplies, they need to go forward, everything will be done in a timely manner. But if we have to wait for a certain amount of time for those materials to come in that will hold up the process,” said Campbell.

Campbell apologizes for the inconvenience but said driver safety is important.

