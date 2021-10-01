Travel advisory: Laud. Co. Welcome Center to temporarily close

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the Lauderdale County Welcome Center, located on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 164, west of Toomsuba, to make repairs to wastewater treatment.

The facility will be closed to visitors for several days, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. The parking lot will also be closed.

MDOT will notify the public once the facility has reopened. Stay up to date with Mississippi traffic information here.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.