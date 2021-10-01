Advertisement

Travel advisory: Laud. Co. Welcome Center to temporarily close

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the Lauderdale County Welcome Center, located on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 164, west of Toomsuba, to make repairs.(WLOX)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation is closing the Lauderdale County Welcome Center, located on Interstate 20/59 at mile marker 164, west of Toomsuba, to make repairs to wastewater treatment.

The facility will be closed to visitors for several days, starting at 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4. The parking lot will also be closed.

MDOT will notify the public once the facility has reopened. Stay up to date with Mississippi traffic information here.

