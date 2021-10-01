Advertisement

Warrior police officer shot identified, in stable condition

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities confirmed a Warrior Police officer was shot Thursday night.

That officer has been identified as Lee Glenn. Detective Glenn has been with the Warrior Police Department for nearly five years and the police chief Scott Praytor said Glenn is a great officer and the type of person you want on your police force.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor said around 9:40 p.m. Glenn was investigating a drug sale, when a person approached the officer as he spoke to a civilian. After Glenn opened his door, investigators said the suspect ran. When Glenn told the person to stop running, Praytor said the suspect shot the officer multiple times, as the officer returned fire. The suspect was not hit. Although Glenn was not in uniform, he did identify himself as a member of law enforcement.

Authorities said Glenn was taken to UAB Hospital is in stable condition. Police say a suspect is in custody.

