Warrior police officer shot, in stable condition

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 2:26 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WARRIOR, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a Warrior Police officer has been shot Thursday night.

Warrior Police Chief Scott Praytor says around 9:40 p.m. an officer was investigating a drug sale, when a person approached the officer as he spoke to a civilian. After the officer opened his door, the suspect ran. When the officer told the person to stop running, the suspect shot the officer multiple times, as the officer returned fire. Although the officer was not in uniform, he did identify himself as a member of law enforcement.

Authorities say the officer was taken to UAB Hospital is in stable condition. Police say a suspect is in custody.

Chief Praytor says the officer has been with the department for four to five years.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

