We say hello to October without heavy rain around

Drier for this Friday
(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

After a rainy September, we get to kick-off the new month with drier conditions. There could be a spotty shower this afternoon, but overall...it’ll be much drier to wrap up the work week. Highs for today will be warmer due to more sunshine with highs in the mid-upper 80s. High school football weather looks rain-free and muggy with temps into the 70s.

We’ll start the weekend with dry conditions also, but showers will begin sneaking in by Saturday evening. Highs for Saturday will be seasonable into the mid 80s.

Sunday, another wet pattern begins. Expect a good coverage of rain for the last day of the weekend, and a cold front will keep scattered showers & storms in the forecast for Monday. However, next week, it looks like an upper-level closed low will move into the region and stick around a while. This will lead to unseasonably cool temps (highs in the 70s) and daily showers. Stay tuned for updates.

