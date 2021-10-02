Advertisement

1 dead in early-morning house fire in Hattiesburg Saturday

One person escaped a deadly house fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of another.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ One person escaped a fatal house fire early Saturday morning in Hattiesburg that claimed the life of another.

Hattiesburg firefighters responded to a house fire about 2:45 a.m. Saturday. in the 1400 block of Main Street, said Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore.

When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed, and one individual had made it out of the residence from the fire.

Once the fire was brought under control, a search was done of the interior of the residence, and a deceased individual was discovered.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the identification is being withheld pending the notification of next of kin, and an autopsy will be performed at the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

Members of the State Fire Marshals Office and the Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the incident, which is routine in fatal fires, Moore said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

