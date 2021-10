CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama state troopers are currently investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Silas man.

The single-car crash happened around 1:30 Saturday morning on Choctaw County Road 6, east of Silas.

Troopers say a 2012 Yamaha ATV struck a tree in the roadway.

The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Daniel Kendall Gunn.

