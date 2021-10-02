Bama beats Ole Miss 42-21 to remain undefeated

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WTOK) - The Alabama Crimson Tide beat the Ole Miss Rebels 42-21 to improve to 5-0 on the season.

Rebels Head Coach Lane Kiffin started the game with big statement as during his pregame interview, he simply said, “get your popcorn ready,” before throwing the headset towards the camera and running to the sideline.

Big Al got his popcorn ready. pic.twitter.com/CDSM9EE0Nx — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) October 2, 2021

Rebels had a great first drive as they had two fourth down conversions and got all the way down to the goal line. The third fourth down conversion did not go their way and Bama quickly took over.

Bryce Young finished the day 20/26 for 241 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. Young had a great night but Brian Robinson Jr. torched the Rebels defense with 36 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns.

BROB CAN'T BE STOPPED!!! @BrianR_4



Brian Robinson Jr. rushes for a 2 yard TD



Q4 Bama: 42 | Ole Miss: 7 pic.twitter.com/Z5uawOQy1s — Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) October 2, 2021

Rebels Matt Corral did finish 21/29 for 213 yards and a touchdown but Ole Miss’ offense just couldn’t get going early in the game before it was too late. Kiffin started very aggressive in the first quarter as they continued to go for 4th down conversions.

The Crimson Tide are now 5-0 on the season and are likely to remain number one in the AP Poll. Ole Miss suffers their first loss of the season and haven’t beaten Bama since 2015 and will have to wait longer to break that streak. Ole Miss will have to quickly put this game behind them as they return home to go against Arkansas, while Alabama will be back on the road to clash with A&M.

