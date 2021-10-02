Clarkdale improves to 6-0 in historic start to season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - For the first time in school history, the Bulldogs are 6-0 on the season.

“It feels amazing,” said senior Mason Horne. “Never felt it before. Never had a winning season here at Clarkdale and kind of changed that. Just feels amazing.”

After years of having a losing record, the team got together after the 2020 season and said they were tired of being the underdogs.

Head coach Jason Soules said, “We have a really great group of kids that have worked hard for a really long time. You know, last year when the season got shut down because of COVID right before we had the chance to make the playoffs. They all decided to get together and that this year would be something special.”

Senior Evan Gant said, “Throughout the years, I mean we’ve always been the underdogs so I guess its just time that we stepped up and we just got all this motivation all the sudden and its really helping us through the season.”

This years team comes with some history. From pee wee football, to being the starters Friday night. Having that history together, has only brought these guys closer on the field.

“You know, I’ve always known we’ve had a talented group of guys ever since we were in middle school,” said Gant. “Even when we weren’t that good, you know I knew we’d mature and overtime it’s the hard work that everyone’s been putting in, you know it’s really starting to pay off.”

For fourth year Clarkdale head coach, Jason Soule, he came into Clarkdale with some changes. He walks the players through their mistakes and critically focuses on the improvement. But he also make sure they have valuable lessons for once they graduate as Bulldogs.

“You know, we tell them all the time, you’re not playing for yourself you are playing for your families,” said coach Soules. “You’re playing for the community, playing for some of the kids that maybe didn’t have some of the success that we’re having but you know we’re not finished yet. We’ve got to keep playing. We’ve got our district schedule in front of us. 5-0 is great but we want to build on that and do great things, and make history.”

Having an undefeated season is something new in the Bulldogs play book, but its something they are building on. Right now, its all about soaking up the success.

“It’s a phenomenal feeling. Especially with it being my senior year. Knowing what it’s like to have a losing season, you can’t beat it, it’s amazing,” said Gant.

Clarkdale wins Friday night 37-14 to advance to 6-0.

