GOTW: Russell Christian Academy torch Torches 49-6

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors beat the Tabernacle Torches 49-6 to remain undefeated on the season.

The Warriors celebrated homecoming during this game and it was definitely a night to celebrate as they dominated the Torches. Tabernacle did have a great start to this game as they marched down the field and got the first score of the game. Two-point conversions did not go the Torches’ way as it caused them to fall behind quickly after the Warriors scored.

Micah Taylor had himself another big night as before halftime he had two rushing touchdowns and a two-point conversion run. The senior was a terror for Tabernacle as he carved up their defense in the passing game and on the ground.

Defense for the Warriors also played lights out. The first driving touchdown was the only blip on the night, but after that, the Warriors settled in and didn’t allow another score.

Russell Christian Academy is now 6-0 on the season and just have three games left before the playoffs begin. Their motto for the season is “get the ring” and they are hungry to get their fifth straight championship.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.