Pediatrician: Keep mask mandates in Mississippi schools

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The leader of a Mississippi pediatricians’ organization is urging school districts to keep mask mandates in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Anita Henderson of Hattiesburg is president of the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

She says about 30% of 12- to 17-year-olds in the state are vaccinated, and “now is not the time to let our guard down.”

Mississippi has reported nine pediatric deaths from COVID-19. Some school districts are repealing mask mandates.

Among them are the Madison County and Rankin County districts in central Mississippi and the Ocean Springs district on the Gulf Coast.

