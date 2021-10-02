Tailgate: Rockets add to undefeated season on homecoming night

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosts Canton in their homecoming game.

A packed house out at Neshoba and the Rockets get a quick start to the game.

Quarterback Eli Anderson leading the Rockets and he will throw a dime to Elijah Ruffin and he will take it all the way up the sidelines and into the endzone. Neshoba takes an early 7-0 lead.

Neshoba Central quickly gets the ball back and Eli Anderson finds Dez McWilliams for a huge gain down the field.

On the next drive Anderson finds Ja’Naylon Dupree on the jump for a Rockets first down.

They will continue the drive in the second quarter and its a ball down the sidelines to Dez McWilliams for another Neshoba Central touchdown.

The Rockets enter the game halftime up 21-0.

The final from Neshoba Central 46-7 Rockets.

