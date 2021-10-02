Tailgate: Rockets add to undefeated season on homecoming night
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central hosts Canton in their homecoming game.
A packed house out at Neshoba and the Rockets get a quick start to the game.
Quarterback Eli Anderson leading the Rockets and he will throw a dime to Elijah Ruffin and he will take it all the way up the sidelines and into the endzone. Neshoba takes an early 7-0 lead.
Neshoba Central quickly gets the ball back and Eli Anderson finds Dez McWilliams for a huge gain down the field.
On the next drive Anderson finds Ja’Naylon Dupree on the jump for a Rockets first down.
They will continue the drive in the second quarter and its a ball down the sidelines to Dez McWilliams for another Neshoba Central touchdown.
The Rockets enter the game halftime up 21-0.
The final from Neshoba Central 46-7 Rockets.
