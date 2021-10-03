Auburn wins battle of the Tigers against LSU 24-19

BATON ROUGE, LA (WTOK) - The Auburn Tigers beat LSU 24-19 to improve to 4-1 on the season.

Bo Nix finished the night 23/44 for 2255 yards and two total touchdowns. His one passing touchdown went viral on social media as he eluded the entire Tiger defense before throwing a dime to Tyler Fromm. Auburn was dominant on the ground as Jarquez Hunter led the way with six carries for 80 yards and a touchdown. Nix ran the ball 12 times for 74 yards and a touchdown.

LSU’s Max Johnson threw 46 times on the night and had 325 yards and a touchdown. On their final drive to take the lead, Johnson threw an interception to seal their loss at home. Kayshon Boutte led the way for LSU on the receiving end with six catches for 127 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn has finally ended the streak as this is the first time since 1999 the Tigers have beaten LSU on the road. Auburn is now 4-1 on the season and look for another big win against Georgia at home.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.