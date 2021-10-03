Advertisement

Benefit auction held at Pine Lake Fellowship Camp

Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Pine Lake Fellowship Camp(WTOK)
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pine Lake Fellowship Camp held their annual benefit sale Saturday.

The day started off with fresh doughnuts on sale for breakfast. Bidding started at 1 pm after people had the chance to enjoy some jambalaya. Homemade Christmas ornaments, fresh baked goods, and even handmade quilts were all bid on today. All the money that was raised at the event will go into the camp’s general fund.

“Camp is open year-round. We have youth summer camp during about six weeks in the summer. We also rent the camp out and have other ministries such as senior retreat, quilting retreat, youth retreats, and family retreats,” said Andreah Davis, a volunteer at the camp.

For more information on when camp is in session, please visit their website at: https://www.pinelakecamp.com/

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of Denisha Knight,...
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

Earth's Bounty held at Singing Brakeman Park
October’s Earth’s Bounty held Saturday
ATV crash graphic
1 killed in single ATV wreck
Football Friday - October 1, 2021 - Part 1
Football Friday - October 1, 2021 - Part 2