Benefit auction held at Pine Lake Fellowship Camp

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Pine Lake Fellowship Camp held their annual benefit sale Saturday.

The day started off with fresh doughnuts on sale for breakfast. Bidding started at 1 pm after people had the chance to enjoy some jambalaya. Homemade Christmas ornaments, fresh baked goods, and even handmade quilts were all bid on today. All the money that was raised at the event will go into the camp’s general fund.

“Camp is open year-round. We have youth summer camp during about six weeks in the summer. We also rent the camp out and have other ministries such as senior retreat, quilting retreat, youth retreats, and family retreats,” said Andreah Davis, a volunteer at the camp.

For more information on when camp is in session, please visit their website at: https://www.pinelakecamp.com/

