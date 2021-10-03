Advertisement

Child almost gets shot at apartment complex

By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The shooting happened around 3 pm on Saturday.

Police tell us that a child was nearly shot when an unnamed suspect opened fire at the Lauderdale County Properties apartment building.

The child was sitting in a car that was struck on the driver’s side door.

Around six shots were fired at the apartment complex and surrounding cars.

Two cars were hit as well as the complex wall.

Police have a person of interest but he is not in custody.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrell Taylor is a person of interest in a stabbing that led to the death of a woman in...
Lauderdale County woman stabbed to death, manhunt in progress
The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of Denisha Knight,...
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought
A 6-year-old was shot Thursday when a gun in another student's backpack accidentally...
Mother expresses anger, disbelief over son shot in school
MDHS Executive Director Bob Anderson discusses the findings in two audits released Friday.
Audit finds $69M in ‘unallowable, questionable’ expenses in money earmarked for needy families
Ty Christopher Daniels is wanted in a shooting that happened Sept. 25.
Police say ‘love triangle’ led to shooting

Latest News

Earth's Bounty Vaccines
Vaccines at Earth's Bounty
Earth's Bounty
October Earth's Bounty held Saturday
Benefit Auction
Benefit Auction Held at Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Queen City Deals
New Business Draws in Hundreds for Daily Sales