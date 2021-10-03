Child almost gets shot at apartment complex

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The shooting happened around 3 pm on Saturday.

Police tell us that a child was nearly shot when an unnamed suspect opened fire at the Lauderdale County Properties apartment building.

The child was sitting in a car that was struck on the driver’s side door.

Around six shots were fired at the apartment complex and surrounding cars.

Two cars were hit as well as the complex wall.

Police have a person of interest but he is not in custody.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.