Clinics see decrease in vaccination rates

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local clinic is taking advantage of events like Earth’s Bounty to get more shots in arms.

While 43% of Lauderdale County is fully vaccinated, some officials said they’re seeing a decrease in vaccination rates.

Greater Meridian Health Clinic offered free COVID vaccinations and booster shots at Earth’s Bounty Saturday.

The clinic says it has seen a 65 percent decrease in vaccination rates within the past few weeks--but more young people are receiving the shot.

The clinic hopes by talking with people about their concerns will increase vaccination rates.

“I’ve been totally vaccinated. I’m just waiting on the booster. Moderna,” said Earth’s Bounty attendee, Rebecca Tyree.

“It’s important to get the vaccine because it can decrease the illness if you get covid. It can keep you from being hospitalized. And it can even prevent death. 700,000 thousand people are dead because of covid so there is definitely a problem with covid, and the vaccine does help,” said Greater Meridian Health Clinic nurse, Beverly Hearn.

Hearn said she urges people to get vaccinated and to bring someone with them.

Call Greater Meridian Health Clinic to schedule your free vaccination. Walk-ins are also welcomed.

