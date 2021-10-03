Advertisement

Mississippi official: Seniors are priority for booster shots

Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
Mississippi health officials say booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics, and people over the age of 65 are a priority for the extra jab.(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi health officials say booster shots for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are now available at all county health department clinics, and people over the age of 65 are a priority for the extra jab.

Eligibility for boosters is currently limited to people in that age group as well long-term care facility residents and adults 18 and over with certain underlying medical conditions or who are in occupations that increase their risk of exposure to the virus.

The state health department says third shots of Pfizer and Moderna for people with weakened immune systems are also available at county health departments.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Queen City deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through...
New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales
32-year-old Dorthea Crowe was arrested for Domestic Violence and Aggravated Assault.
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting her husband
ATV crash graphic
1 killed in single ATV wreck
Bullet tears through car.
Child almost gets shot at apartment complex
The search continues for Montrell Taylor, a person of interest in the death of Denisha Knight,...
Death investigation continues, person of interest sought

Latest News

Bullet tears through car.
Child almost gets shot at apartment complex
Earth's Bounty Vaccines
Vaccines at Earth's Bounty
Earth's Bounty
October Earth's Bounty held Saturday
Benefit Auction
Benefit Auction Held at Pine Lake Fellowship Camp
Queen City Deals
New Business Draws in Hundreds for Daily Sales