Mississippi Valley State stuns NC Central with late TD

It was homecoming weekend for the Devils and it was a happy homecoming with their first win of...
It was homecoming weekend for the Devils and it was a happy homecoming with their first win of the year(Mississippi Valley State Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jelani Eason tossed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Johnson on the final play of the game and Mississippi Valley State stunned North Carolina Central 17-16 as the Delta Devils picked up their first win of the season in nonconference action on Saturday.

NC Central (2-3) appeared to have the game in hand after Davius Richard’s 1-yard TD run with 25 seconds left in the game capped a nine-play, 82-yard drive. But Adrian Olivo missed the extra point and the Eagles lead stood at 16-10. MVSU began its final drive at the Eagles’ 46-yard line after a 15-yard facemask penalty was tacked on to the end of Donald Johnson’s 25-yard kickoff return. Eason promptly connected with Jacory Rankin for a 44-yard gain, setting up the game-tying TD. Orlando Fernandez kicked the extra point to make winners of the Delta Devils (1-3).

Eason completed 20 of 27 passes for 175 yards for MVSU. Caleb Johnson carred 20 times for 71 yards.

Richard was 14-of-25 passing for NC Central for 198 yards and a TD with one costly interception. The Eagles were leading 10-3 when Volme Swanier picked off a Richard pass on the final play of the first half, returning it 41 yards for a TD and knotting the score at 10.

