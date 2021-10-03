Advertisement

New art exhibit unveiled in Meridian

Meridian native's "Assortment" unveiled at Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian
Meridian native's "Assortment" unveiled at Mississippi Children's Museum Meridian
By Harrison Nix
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Children’s Museum in Meridian unveiled a new exhibit Sunday.

After a ribbon cutting ceremony for her new exhibit, Cecelia Moseley told people who came to the unveiling about her overcoming challenges from dyslexia. Moseley told WTOK that while she is honored to have her artwork showcased, she hopes that this raises awareness towards dyslexia.

“I’m honored to have my piece, “Assortment”, permanently exhibited outside the Mississippi Children’s Museum of Meridian. I’m actually from Meridian so it’s an honor to have it out here, especially to spread awareness about dyslexia. It really is important to me to give parents, students - and honestly the education system - the idea of helping students with extra learning disabilities,” said Moseley.

There will also be a temporary exhibit also created by Moseley that will be available for viewing for a limited time.

For Mississippi Children’s Museum’s operating hours, please visit their website: https://mschildrensmuseum.org/meridian/

