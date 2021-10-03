New Meridian business draws in hundreds of people with daily sales

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A new Meridian business is drawing in a big crowd within the first two days of its opening.

Queen City Deals held its grand opening Friday but hundreds of people are still walking through the doors.

What does the store offer? Well, it’s right in the name: deals on deals on deals.

From bedding to furniture and decor, they have it all for shoppers.

Store owner, AB Asmar is also the co-owner of “Hair Queens.”

Asmar said while shipping costs have increased due to the pandemic, he wanted to add a new store people could benefit from in the city.

“We have a problem in Meridian. We don’t have a lot of shopping options. We don’t have a Target, we don’t have an Overstock. We don’t have a HomeGoods. So I figured why not put them all under one roof with great deals. On Fridays 60% off, Saturdays 70% off, Sundays 80% off. Monday through Thursday everything in the store will be 50% off and that’s something we’ll be doing consistently during the week,” said Queen City Deals owner, AB Asmar.

Asmar said they have new merchandise from Target, Home Goods, and Bed Bath and Beyond coming in every week.

Copyright 2021 WTOK. All rights reserved.