Non-profit organization working to feed those in need

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -A Meridian family is on a mission to give a helping hand.

Through their non-profit organization, Humanity Assemble, they have set the goal to ensure that anyone that needs a meal will get one. They hope to accomplish this by placing blessing boxes across meridian to help those in need.

“The blessing box is filled with non-perishable foods, drinks, water, everything. If someone is around and they need something, they are able to get it with the blessing box because it’s open to the public. We’re looking to collaborate with churches, local businesses, and the city to set up these boxes. We’re looking for all the help we can get,” said Skyler Bynum, a member of Humanity Assemble.

If you would like to help Humanity Assemble, please visit their website for contact information: www.humanityassemble.com

