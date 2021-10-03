October’s Earth’s Bounty held Saturday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Singing Brakeman Park hosted the monthly Earth’s Bounty Saturday morning. Vendors brought homegrown produce, homemade baked goods, and custom jewelry for people to buy. The first Saturday of each month, Earth’s Bounty is hosted and brings people from around Mississippi, as well as other states, out to support local businesses.

Jackye Fountain, a vendor at Earth’s Bounty, told WTOK that seeing all of the locally produced goods is always welcome.

“I think it’s a great thing for Meridian. It’s a great thing for the individual workers. We have produce, we have jellies, cookies, soaps, everything locally made. It’s really awesome.”

“People are excited. People are excited to live the entrepreneur style and have the freedom to market their products, and have the public appreciate what they can bring,” said Dr. Minh Duong, a customer at Earth’s Bounty.

The last Earth’s Bounty for this year will be held on November 6th.

