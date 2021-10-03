Advertisement

Project aims to ID voting rights marchers of ‘Bloody Sunday’

A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in “Bloody Sunday.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - The world knows the names of John Lewis and a few more of the voting rights demonstrators who walked across Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge in 1965 only to be attacked by Alabama state troopers on “Bloody Sunday.” A new project aims to identify more of the hundreds of people who were involved in the protest.

Two Auburn University professors working with students have established a Facebook page where people can look through photographs of March 7, 1965, and identify themselves or others.

The page went online, and some people already have been identified.

