Queen City Cigar celebrates 1 year Anniversary

Customers stopped by throughout the day for prizes and giveaways.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A Queen City staple celebrated a major milestone Saturday. One, many businesses hope to reach, especially during a pandemic.

Queen City Cigar celebrated its one-year anniversary downtown.

Customers stopped by throughout the day for prizes and giveaways.

The store offered a ton of food and fun while keeping its namesake the center of attention.

The owners of the cigar shop said opening their business in Meridian was a blessing they will cherish forever.

“I always wanted to do a business. I knew I was always going to do a business. I thought this one had low overhead and so far, so good,” said Queen City Cigar co-owner, Brian Richardson.

“We just love being in Meridian, and we’re glad we were able to open up something in this city and that God led us here and made this our last duty station, so we got to know meridian. I don’t think that would have happened if we had not been stationed so we’re just really thankful for the opportunity,” said Queen City Cigar co-owner, Erin Richardson.

The Richardson’s said they look forward to many more years of business and for others looking to open up a business, “just do it.”

